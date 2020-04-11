The country’s health service also announced that so far 408 persons have tested positive for the virus as of Saturday, April 11, 2020.

According to a statement released by the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the regions which have recorded coronavirus cases are; Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Eastern, Northern, North East, Upper East, and Upper West.

"Of the 408 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 205 were reported from the routine surveillance, 88 from enhanced surveillance activities and 115 from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale," the Ghana Health Service (GHS) reported on Saturday afternoon.”

Meanwhile, the country’s death toll is now at eight (8).