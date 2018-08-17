Here are all the major political stories this week

news

The week started on a violent note when some hoodlums in Tamale associated with the government took the law into their own hands to eject a government appointee.

On Monday, members of a vigilante group, the 'Kandahar Boys', chased out the Chief Executive Officer of the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Dr. David Alkolbila in the Northern Region.

The group was also alleged to have attacked clients who had visited the hospital, before locking up the office of the hospital’s CEO.

This led to a strike by the staff of the hospital in support of their CEO as well as against the incessant attacks against the hospital by thugs in the past.

The leader of the group, Alhaji Baba Alhassan was arrested and arranged before a Magistrate Court in Tamale where he was granted a GHS 10,000 bail.

Also during the week, beleaguered financier of the National Democratic Party (NDC), Alfred Agbesi Woyome was reported to have paid back GHS 4.6m of the GHS 51m he owes the state.

This was disclosed by the Controller and Accountant's General, Eugene Ofosuhene, at the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

Mr Woyome was paid ¢51 million for helping Ghana raise funds to construct stadia for purposes of hosting the CAN 2008 Nations Cup.

However, an Auditor General's report released in 2010 said the amount was paid illegally to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) financier.

On Thursday, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) confiscated three vehicles belonging to the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga.

He is alleged to use a Parliamentary Resolution dated April 7, 2017, contracting a facility of US$22, 500 between the Parliamentary Service and the Societe Generale Bank Ghana which was for the purchase of one brand new vehicle for the 275 MPs.

The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has revealed attempts by Mahama Ayariga to stop an investigation into the suspected commission of corruption and corruption-related offences.

Martin Amidu in a statement accused the MP of sending some personal friends, former colleagues, chiefs, pastors among others, to beg him [Amidu] to stop the investigations against him.

Also on Thursday, The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, was on allegedly stoned by some irate supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Ajumako in the Central Region.

The supporters hurled stones and other objects at the Minister for going there to inaugurate a polyclinic and some health projects ostensibly started by the Mahama administration.

The irate group continued to hurl objects at the Minister until the Member of Parliament for the area, Casiel Ato Forson, stepped in to intervene.