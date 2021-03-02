According to a report by Asaase Radio, the Committee has unanimously approved 22 of the Ministerial nominees.

However, three of the nominees are said to have been rejected by the Minority, while further clarification has been sought for five others.

The Committee has, therefore, not approved the appointments of the Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and the Minister-designate for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture, has also not been approved by the Committee.

Meanwhile, the report said the Minority has sought further clarifications from five other nominees, including the Minister-designate of Communications and Digitisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

Hon. Ursula Owusu

The Minority reportedly wants clarification on the closure of some radio stations during Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful’s tenure as Communications Minister.

Kwasi Amoako-Atta, the nominee for the Ministry of Roads and Highways, has also been put on hold after details of the Tema road contract were questioned.

The approvals of Health Minister-designate, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, and the Minister-designate for Justice and Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, are also pending.

Below are all the Ministerial nominees whose approvals are pending:

1. Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto

2. Minister-designate for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

3. Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson

4. Minister-designate of Communications and Digitisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

5 .Minister-designate for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta

6. Minister-deignate for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

7. Minister-designate for Justice and Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame

8. Minister-designate for Railway Development, John Peter Amewu