Here are photos of Nana Addo as a sportsman at Lancing College


Here are photos of Nana Addo as a sportsman at Lancing College

Nana Addo has been described by his former colleagues as an outstanding sportsman and a gifted debater at Lancing College.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nana Addo as a sportsman at Lancing college play

Nana Addo as a sportsman at Lancing college

Photos of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a group photograph with his college soccer team mates have popped up on social media.

He is currently in London where he has gone back to his to his alma mater, Lancing College in England.

Nana Addo is well known as Billy when he went from Lancing on to New College, Oxford, to study Philosophy, Politics and Economics, leaving in 1962 to return to Ghana to teach at the Accra Academy.

play

 

His fellow pupils remember Nana Addo as 'an outstanding sportsman', a 'talented all-rounder' and a 'gifted debater who stimulated many political discussions' in the classroom and the common room in 1962.

Nana Addo described as hardworking in class, skilful player play

Nana Addo described as hardworking in class, skilful player

 

play

Nana Addo with fellow pupils at Lancing college play

Nana Addo with fellow pupils at Lancing college

 

