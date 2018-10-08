Here are photos of Nana Addo as a sportsman at Lancing College

news

Photos of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a group photograph with his college soccer team mates have popped up on social media.

He is currently in London where he has gone back to his to his alma mater, Lancing College in England.

Nana Addo is well known as Billy when he went from Lancing on to New College, Oxford, to study Philosophy, Politics and Economics, leaving in 1962 to return to Ghana to teach at the Accra Academy.

His fellow pupils remember Nana Addo as 'an outstanding sportsman', a 'talented all-rounder' and a 'gifted debater who stimulated many political discussions' in the classroom and the common room in 1962.