Here are photos of Queen Elizabeth II with Ghana's Presidents

Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the British throne in 1952.

She married Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in 1947, five years before she would become queen. Prince Philip passed away on April 9, 2021, at age 99.

The news has indeed left the residents of the United Kingdom heartbroken. People from all around the world took to Twitter and mourned the demise of the queen.

The death of the Queen has since attracted tributes from world leaders who are expressing sadness over her death, whilst sharing their condolences to her family and the United Kingdom.

Rawlings with Queen Elizabeth II

During the second visit of Queen Elizabeth in the company of her husband, Prince Philip in 1999, she was welcomed by the late President Jerry John Rawlings at the Kotoka International Airport.

The duo in the company of their spouses arrived for a State Banquet in Accra.

Having many enthusiasts in the country, they were met with thousands of cheering Ghanaians.

Kufuor with Queen Elizabeth II

In 2007, the Queen hosted a State Banquet for former President John Agyekum Kufuor, and his wife, Theresa Kufuor at Buckingham Palace.

Atta Mills with Queen Elizabeth II

In 2009, Queen Elizabeth II welcomed the late former President John Evans Atta Mills to the United Kingdom.

A representative of the Queen, Lord Brett, welcomed the President at the Royal Garden Hotel.

Lord Brett, on behalf of the Queen, congratulated President Atta Mills for assuming the high office of President of the Republic of Ghana and commended Ghana for flying high the flag of democracy in Africa.

According to Lord Brett, Her Majesty the Queen was proud that Ghana, a key member of the Commonwealth, was leading the way in broadening the frontiers of democracy and wished the President a fruitful stay in London,

Lord Brett also commended Atta Mills for his commitment to fighting corruption and drug menace.

Mahama with Queen Elizabeth II

On May 27, 2022, Mahama extended his heartiest congratulations to Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and Head of the Commonwealth on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee.

He said the Queen was also the longest reigning monarch in the 1,000 years of the British Monarchy adding that for 70 years, the queen had been an exemplary global stateswoman, carrying herself with unparalleled dignity and grace.