RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Here are photos of the Kumasi International Airport

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has inspected ongoing work on the construction of the Kumasi International Airport, which, according to the contractor, is currently 77% complete, and is expected to be completed in June 2022.

Kumasi International Airport
Kumasi International Airport

President Akufo-Addo visited the site of the construction on Friday, October 1, 2021, when he commenced his 4-day working visit to the Ashanti Region, as part of his annual working visits to all the regions of the country.

Recommended articles

It will be recalled that on June 6, 2018, the President cut the sod for the commencement of work on Phase Two of the Kumasi Airport Project, where he indicated that "the expansion of this airport is a critical part of government’s vision to expand the frontiers of the aviation industry in the country and to realise the dream of making Ghana an aviation hub in West Africa."

Kumasi International Airport
Kumasi International Airport Pulse Ghana

Inspecting work on the site, the President was told that the terminal building was 88% complete, the road network 93% complete, the Apron 89% complete, with the air traffic control and rescue and firefighting services 53% complete.

The scope of work includes the extension of existing runway pavement from 1,981 metres to 2,320 metres, the construction of a new taxi link and apron, two new apron parking stands, aeronautical ground lighting systems, the design and building of a terminal with the capacity to handle eight hundred thousand passengers per annum, an 11 MW substation, as well the provision of new bulk utility (electricity, water, sewage treatment system, internet, etc.) services, independent of the existing utility services for the existing airport facilities.

Kumasi International Airport
Kumasi International Airport Pulse Ghana

Phase three (3) of the project involves the construction of the air traffic control building, a fire building station, as well as the expansion of the existing runway pavement. The construction of the fuel farm is to be funded by GOIL.

Kumasi International Airport
Kumasi International Airport Pulse Ghana

With the project being constructed by Messrs. Contracta Construction UK Limited, the total project sum is €124.9 million, with financing from Santander, Deutche Bank, and UKEF.

Kumasi International Airport
Kumasi International Airport Pulse Ghana

President Akufo-Addo expressed satisfaction with the progress of work undertaken so far and charged the Ministry of Transport as well as the Contractor to ensure that the October 2022 deadline for completion is met.

Kumasi International Airport
Kumasi International Airport Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

The licensed sex predator: Watch how a doctor used his facility to have sex with women

Doctor sex clients

Sim card re-registration starts today and here’s how you can do it

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Failed 2,034 Law School students denied admission because Makola cannot accommodate them - Kwaku Azar

Kwaku Azar

Pay GH¢100 to get Ghana Card - National Identification Authority

Ghana Card