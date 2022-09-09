Here are the 15 countries Queen Elizabeth was the Head of State of before her death

Though the late Queen was the primary monarch of the British empire in the United Kingdom, her reign extended to other territories the British controls.

These territories are known as the Commonwealth realm. Each realm functions as an independent state, equal with the other realms and nations of the Commonwealth.

After her coronation in 1953, Queen Elizabeth was the Monarch and Head of State for seven independent states.

Over the years, new realms have been created through the independence of former colonies and dependencies, and some realms have become republics.

Below are the 15 countries Queen Elizabeth II was the reigning sovereign of from 1952 to 2022.

1 . United Kingdom: The United Kingdom is a constitutional monarchy and parliamentary democracy. The capital and largest city is London, a global city and financial centre with a metropolitan area population of over 14 million. The current Prime Minister is Liz Truss.

2 . Canada: Canada is a parliamentary democracy and a constitutional monarchy in the Westminster tradition. The country's head of government is the prime minister—who holds office by virtue of their ability to command the confidence of the elected House of Commons—and is appointed by the governor general, representing the monarch, who serves as head of state.

3 . Antiga and Barbuda

4 . Australia: Politically, Australia is a federal parliamentary constitutional monarchy, comprising six states and ten territories. Australia's population of nearly 26 million is highly urbanised and heavily concentrated on the eastern seaboard. Canberra is the nation's capital, while its most populous city and financial centre is Sydney.

5 . The Bahamas

6 . Belize

7 . Grenada

8 . Jamaica: Jamaica is the third-most populous Anglophone country in the Americas (after the United States and Canada), and the fourth-most populous country in the Caribbean. Kingston is the country's capital and largest city. The majority of Jamaicans are of Sub-Saharan African ancestry, with significant European, East Asian (primarily Chinese), Indian, Lebanese, and mixed-race minorities

9 . New Zealand: The Realm of New Zealand consists of the entire area (or realm) in which the monarch of New Zealand functions as head of state. The Realm of New Zealand is not a federation; it is a constitutional concept encompassing the three autonomous legal systems of New Zealand, the Cook Islands, and Niue.

10 . Papua New Guinea

11 . Saint Kitts and Nevis

12 . Saint Lucia

13 . Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

14 . Solomon Islands