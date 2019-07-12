The coveted NSMQ trophy is being contested for by three male schools, namely St. Peter's SHS (PERSCO), Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon and St. Augustine's College.

St. Augustine's College popularly known as AUGUSCO pulled a stunning performance at the finals.

It was a fierce battle between PRESEC and AUGUSCO during the contest in the fourth and final round.

The school won the contest with 39 points beating their contenders, St Peter's SHS (PERSCO), with 25 points and Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon recording 34 points.

Their win ended a 12-year drought but it was not plain sailing for PRESEC, Legon and PERSCO who put their alumni, sympathisers and opponents through the full range of emotions before during and after the NSMQ.

The school was fired up to add a second to the trophy they last won in 2007.

The lens was at the National Theatre in Accra to cover the 2019 NSMQ and captured the most memorable moments of the competition below.