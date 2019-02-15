The Constitution stipulates that, once the President receives a petition for the creation of a region, he must forward it to the Council of State for advice.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo set up a Commission of Inquiry, headed by Justice S.A. Brobbey, to collate views and to make recommendations for carving out the new regions following petitions, he received from individuals across the country.

The Commission after nationwide consultations with the major stakeholders' recommended the establishment of the six regions in its report to the President.

Western North, to be created out of the Western Region, Bono East and Ahafo, out of Brong-Ahafo, Savannah and North East out of the Northern region and Oti out of the Volta region.

On Wednesday, February 13, Nana Addo publicly presented the Constitutional Instrument on the creation of the six newly created regions when he hosted delegations of chiefs from the new region.

Speaking at a ceremony to present Constitutional Instrument (C.I.) 113 for the creation of the regions at the Jubilee House, he named Nalerigu and Damongo as the capital for North East and Savannah region respectively.

He also named Techiman as the capital of Bono East Region.

Goaso was also named as the capital for the Ahafo Region whiles Sefwi-Wiawso was named as the capital of the newly-created Western North Region.

The President named Dambai as the capital for the Oti Region.

Here are the capitals of the newly created regions: