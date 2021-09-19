RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Here are the final MMDCE nominees by President Akufo-Addo

The Ministry of Local Government has finally released all the nominees for metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies across the country.

Dan-Botwe-Akufo-Addo
Dan-Botwe-Akufo-Addo

The list was released by the sector Minister, Dan Botwe at a press conference in Accra this afternoon.

The President presented his final choice of nominees to the Minister on Wednesday and it has been forwarded to the various regional ministers.

Check the full list below

2021-MMDCE-nominees-3
2021-MMDCE-nominees-3
2021-MMDCE-nominees-2
2021-MMDCE-nominees-2
2021-MMDCE-nominees-1
2021-MMDCE-nominees-1
2021-MMDCE-nominees-16
2021-MMDCE-nominees-16
2021-MMDCE-nominees-15
2021-MMDCE-nominees-15
2021-MMDCE-nominees-9
2021-MMDCE-nominees-9
2021-MMDCE-nominees-8
2021-MMDCE-nominees-8
2021-MMDCE-nominees-7
2021-MMDCE-nominees-7
2021-MMDCE-nominees-6
2021-MMDCE-nominees-6
2021-MMDCE-nominees-5
2021-MMDCE-nominees-5
2021-MMDCE-nominees-4
2021-MMDCE-nominees-4
2021-MMDCE-nominees-10
2021-MMDCE-nominees-10
2021-MMDCE-nominees-11
2021-MMDCE-nominees-11
2021-MMDCE-nominees-12
2021-MMDCE-nominees-12
2021-MMDCE-nominees-13
2021-MMDCE-nominees-13
2021-MMDCE-nominees-14
2021-MMDCE-nominees-14

