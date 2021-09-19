The list was released by the sector Minister, Dan Botwe at a press conference in Accra this afternoon.
Here are the final MMDCE nominees by President Akufo-Addo
The Ministry of Local Government has finally released all the nominees for metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies across the country.
Recommended articles
The President presented his final choice of nominees to the Minister on Wednesday and it has been forwarded to the various regional ministers.
Check the full list below
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh