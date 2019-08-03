The announcement of the suspension of the concession agreement by the government has started a big fight between the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) over who should be held responsible.

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians have been speculating about who the actual owners of the PDS are because they suspect ECG may have been hand over on a silver platter to government cronies.

Here's the breakdown

PDS is a consortium of foreign and Ghanaian power companies.

The foreign component of the company include Manila Electric Company Limited (Meralco), a Filipino company with 30 per cent shares and Aenergia, an Angolan company with 19 per cent shares.

Ghanaian local consortium holding the 51 per cent of the shares in PDS are TG Energy Solutions Limited (TG), a lead local consortium sponsor with 18 per cent, Santa Baron Ventures Limited (Santa), a local technical lead with 13 per cent, GTS Engineering Services Limited (GTS), a local financial lead with 10 per cent and TBK Ghana Limited (TBK), a local financial sponsor also with 10 per cent.

Ghanaian names behind PDS

TG Energy Solutions Limited (TG), chaired by Mr Philip Asare Kwame Ayesu, is the lead local consortium with 18 percent shares.

Ayensu is a partner of the Multiple Concepts Group (Charterhouse, Mediaedge and Multiple Concepts), the cofounder of GH ONE TV which was sold, SAP Investments Holding, DaddyCare founder and creator of the X MEN brand including other companies.

GTS Engineering Services Limited GTS Power Limited, the local technical lead with 13 percent shares, is a wholly owned Ghanaian Engineering Services Company that is active in the development and maintenance of energy sector infrastructure in Ghana and the West Africa sub region.

The parent company of GTS Engineering Services Limited and its associate companies have been operating in Ghana and West Africa since 1984 and have provided leadership in the successful execution and management of various energy infrastructure projects in power generation, transmission and distribution.

Key persons behind GTS include Ing. Nana Osei-Osafo, Managing Director, who has 12 years of post-graduate work experience in international infrastructure and extensive project management experience.

Mr. Kofi Agyemang, Executive Director, worked as an electrical engineer with the Volta River Authority (VRA) for over 12 years in power system planning and commercial development of various projects, including the 220 MW Takoradi International Company IPP gas turbine power plant, 93-MW Atuabo Power Project and 1000MW Prestea Industrial Power Park.

He has also managed the VRA/Government of Ghana interest in the West Africa Gas Pipeline during the development phase.

Others include Mr. George Niako, Technical Director and Mr. Sampson Asimeng, General Director.

Santa Baron Ventures Limited /Santa Power Limited belongs to Mr Kwabena Boateng Aidoo, a business man in the security and real estate sector.

He also owns Amalgamated Properties Limited, Apex Consulting Services Limited, PTL Solar Ghana Limited as part of his portfolio of investments.

Santa Power Limited is 100 per cent owned by SBV and was incorporated as a special purpose vehicle for the MiDA bid.

TBK World Plus

Mr. Kwame Ofosu Bamfo [Sikkens] and Mr Mike Twum Barimah are the names behind TBK World Plus Limited which has 10 percent shares in the local consortium.

Mr. Ofosu Bamfo is founded Bamson Ghana Limited, a market leader in the paint industry in Ghana, Alisa Hotel, a 4-star hotel situated in Ghana.

Bamson Company Limited (with an estimated value of about $20 million) have been over the past 33 years been the local Representatives of Akzo Nobel Sikkens of Netherlands as well as the local representatives of Crown Paint Limited and Glostal Aluminum Systems Ltd in the UK.

Mike Twum Barimah established Midwest Company Limited, a leading name in the steel business in Ghana, with a reported annual turnover ranging between $40,000,000.00 and $50,000,000.00, and holds a market share of between 35 per cent and 40 per cent in the industry.

He is also into real estate business with over 70 houses and apartments estimated to be worth about $41,000,000.00 in prime areas of Accra.

He also served as director of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Sporting Club and Okwawu United Football Club.