Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Here are the modules under NABCO you have to know

Minister of Information designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said the scheme will employ some 24,033 health workers, 20,000 personnel for government's afforestation programme, 9,572 educational workers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Akufo-Addo play

President Akufo-Addo

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Yesterday, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commissioned graduates who have passed out as Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) employees in Accra.

It is estimated that over a hundred thousand (100,000) graduates will benefit from the programme in its first year of implementation.

In his address, President Akufo-Addo charged the beneficiaries to help “build a nation that they will be proud of".

Minister of Information designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said the scheme will employ some 24,033 health workers, 20,000 personnel for government's afforestation programme, 9,572 educational workers.

And under the above categorisations, there are seven (7) different modules the scheme will run on.

They are Educate Ghana, Heal Ghana, Feed Ghana and Revenue Ghana. The rest are Digitise Ghana, Civic Ghana and Enterprise Ghana.

READ ALSO: Nursing training allowance replaced with students loan?

Below are what the employees are expected to do under each module.

Digitise Ghana: Employees under Digitise Ghana will essentially aid the intended digitisation of services by the government. They will help out in the delivery of initiatives like the National Identification Scheme, Ghana Land Title, Digital Address System, Archival and digitization at Registrar-Generals Department, Birth and Death Registry,  and at Passport Application Centres.

 

NABCO Employees play

NABCO Employees

 

Revenue Ghana: Graduates under this module will augment the work of the nation's revenue collection institutions. They will be used to provide minimal technology solution to generate the requisite revenue for the development of Ghana. Most of the employees under this module will be based with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

 

Educate Ghana: Graduate teachers will mainly be based under this module to help with the education of students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and other relevant subjects across the country. On the technology component of this module, fellows are required to apply their skills in areas such as: library and archival, non-formal education programmes, digital and mobile libraries programme.

READ ALSO: First photos of newly-built Kejetia market in Kumasi

Civic Ghana: Employees under this module will focus mainly on governance at the district and constituency levels. According to the framers of the policy, the aim is to bring government to the people in the most simplified and collaborative way.

 

Feed Ghana: “Feed Ghana” programme will provide extensive support to farmers, e-agriculture and the dissemination of scientific knowledge, mechanization centres, and seed and fertilizer programmes, the district centres for Agricultural transformation, district warehouse and logistical management.

 

NABCO Employees play

NABCO Employees

 

Heal Ghana: Trained nurses and other healthcare workers will be in the “Heal Ghana” programme. They will provide healthcare delivery to deprived and rural communities across Ghana. The health module has taken note of the need for social care within the community: in particular, care for the vulnerable and persons with a range of disabilities, especially those within public institutions.

 

Enterprise Ghana: This module is designed to assist with the effort to industrialize all parts of the country. The employees will focus a district industrial drive under the One District One Factory initiative; and the drive to stimulate existing industries.

The creation of a Nation Builders' Corps (NABCO) is set to address graduate unemployment in the country and they will be earning GHS 700 every month for the next 3 years.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Afoko killed Adams Mahama - Prosecution chief tells court Afoko killed Adams Mahama - Prosecution chief tells court
NABCO is a mediocre programme - NDC MP NABCO is a mediocre programme - NDC MP
I won't engage in unbridled bufoonery with Agyapong - Baako I won't engage in unbridled bufoonery with Agyapong - Baako
uniCredit customer turns banking hall into bedroom [Video] uniCredit customer turns banking hall into bedroom [Video]
Obengfo Hospital re-opens as clients troop in for services Obengfo Hospital re-opens as clients troop in for services
I'm not breaking any law in creating new regions - Akufo-Addo I'm not breaking any law in creating new regions - Akufo-Addo

Recommended Videos

Footballer rescues mother, 2 daughters jailed for stealing corn Footballer rescues mother, 2 daughters jailed for stealing corn
Accra Mall back in business Accra Mall back in business
Best photographers wowing us with their works in Ghana Best photographers wowing us with their works in Ghana



Top Articles

1 32-year-old man kills wife, child; 3 in critical conditionbullet
2 First photos of newly-built Kejetia market in Kumasibullet
3 Fire guts Konkomba market; one person in critical conditionbullet
4 Your GH¢700 salary isn't free money - Nana Addo to NABCO personnelbullet
5 Massive shake-up in police service; Cephas Arthur moved to Mamprobibullet
6 I will strip Kweku Baako 'naked' - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
7 Kpando MP thankful for peaceful burial of late Torbgui...bullet
8 uniCredit customer turns banking hall into bedroom [Video]bullet
9 Widespread extortion suspected at NABCO [Listen to audio]bullet
10 Obengfo Hospital re-opens as clients troop in for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
2 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
3 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
4 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
5 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
6 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t...bullet
7 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
8 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cablebullet
9 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
10 Unemployment Gov't to employ 145,000 jobless graduates...bullet

Local

MTN, AirtelTigo and Vodafone to review tariffs; customers to pay more
File Photo
Christians who worship without working are fools – Prophet Badu Kobi
New EU Ambassador, Diana Aconcia
New EU Ambassador presents letter of credence to Nana Addo
Former SSNIT boss Ernest Thompson to face court today
Court adjourns SSNIT $72m software case to December 14
X
Advertisement