Here are the modules under NABCO you have to know

news

Yesterday, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commissioned graduates who have passed out as Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) employees in Accra.

It is estimated that over a hundred thousand (100,000) graduates will benefit from the programme in its first year of implementation.

In his address, President Akufo-Addo charged the beneficiaries to help “build a nation that they will be proud of".

Minister of Information designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said the scheme will employ some 24,033 health workers, 20,000 personnel for government's afforestation programme, 9,572 educational workers.

And under the above categorisations, there are seven (7) different modules the scheme will run on.

They are Educate Ghana, Heal Ghana, Feed Ghana and Revenue Ghana. The rest are Digitise Ghana, Civic Ghana and Enterprise Ghana.

Below are what the employees are expected to do under each module.

Digitise Ghana: Employees under Digitise Ghana will essentially aid the intended digitisation of services by the government. They will help out in the delivery of initiatives like the National Identification Scheme, Ghana Land Title, Digital Address System, Archival and digitization at Registrar-Generals Department, Birth and Death Registry, and at Passport Application Centres.

Revenue Ghana: Graduates under this module will augment the work of the nation's revenue collection institutions. They will be used to provide minimal technology solution to generate the requisite revenue for the development of Ghana. Most of the employees under this module will be based with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Educate Ghana: Graduate teachers will mainly be based under this module to help with the education of students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and other relevant subjects across the country. On the technology component of this module, fellows are required to apply their skills in areas such as: library and archival, non-formal education programmes, digital and mobile libraries programme.

Civic Ghana: Employees under this module will focus mainly on governance at the district and constituency levels. According to the framers of the policy, the aim is to bring government to the people in the most simplified and collaborative way.

Feed Ghana: “Feed Ghana” programme will provide extensive support to farmers, e-agriculture and the dissemination of scientific knowledge, mechanization centres, and seed and fertilizer programmes, the district centres for Agricultural transformation, district warehouse and logistical management.

Heal Ghana: Trained nurses and other healthcare workers will be in the “Heal Ghana” programme. They will provide healthcare delivery to deprived and rural communities across Ghana. The health module has taken note of the need for social care within the community: in particular, care for the vulnerable and persons with a range of disabilities, especially those within public institutions.

Enterprise Ghana: This module is designed to assist with the effort to industrialize all parts of the country. The employees will focus a district industrial drive under the One District One Factory initiative; and the drive to stimulate existing industries.

The creation of a Nation Builders' Corps (NABCO) is set to address graduate unemployment in the country and they will be earning GHS 700 every month for the next 3 years.