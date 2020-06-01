He said churches and mosques have been limited to a maximum of 100 people with services not exceeding one hour with a mandatory one-meter rule of social distancing between congregants.

According to him, religious leaders must enforce the wearing of facemasks, mandatory hand washing, and provide a register of all attendants for easier contact-tracing.

Muslims

In a televised address to the nation on Sunday, May 31, 2020, he said "Religious institutions that are desirous of opening their premises to their members, such as churches, mosques, and others, must disinfect, fumigate and put in place the requisite logistics needed to guarantee safe opening and operation.

"They must work with the designated, regulatory bodies and undertake test runs of the protocols I have outlined. I would appeal to them, in the case of Christians, on the first Sunday of re-opening, i.e. 7th June, in the case of the Adventists, Saturday, 6th June, and in the case of Muslims, on the first Friday, i.e. Salat Al-Jumu'ah on 5th June, to dedicate their worship to prayers for the nation in these challenging times."

He noted that the "Minister for Religious Affairs will outline in detail the specific guidelines for the safe reopening of our churches and mosques" today, Monday, June 1, 2020.