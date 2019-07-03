Contestants look forward to winning so they can beat their chests and recount how they beat so and so school to win the trophy at the end of the one month competition.

Current and old students of the various secondary schools will seize every opportunity to let you know they are the Lionel Messi of the National Science & Maths Quiz whiles others brag to be the Cristiano Ronaldo of the quiz contest.

The excitement in the 2019 National Science and Maths Quiz is growing at a blistering pace as it gradually enters the quarter-finals stage.

The atmosphere at the RS Amegarshie Auditorium at the University of Ghana was completely electrifying as some big names pickup slots to be paired against each other.

On Thursday, July 4, 2019, five time champions, Presby Boys, Legon will face Pope John SHS and St John's SHS in the quarter-finals stage.

St. John's Grammar will compete with Tepa SHS and Accra Academy on 5 July, 2019 whiles 2017 winners, Prempeh College from Kumasi will come up against Achimota SHS and Wesley Girls' from the Central region.

Below is the list of schools who have so far qualified and by virtue of making it to the quarter-finals.