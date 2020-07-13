The cases were confirmed after six students at the Accra Girls Senior High School tested positive.

Two other students from Odorgonor SHS equally tested positive for the virus and in the Ashanti Region, three students at the Konongo Wesley SHS had tested positive for the COVID-19.

In the Central Region, the Mfantsipim School recorded two confirmed cases of the COVID-19.

The other 10 schools include Mawuli School, Bishop Herman College in Kpando, Dabala Technical School, and Mawuko Girls SHS in the Volta Region.

The remaining are Archbishop Porter Girls, Ahantaman Girls, Adiembra SHS, and Diebene SHS all in the Takoradi Metropolis.

The rest are Suhum Senior Technical School (STHS) in the Eastern Region and Nsein Senior High School in the Nzema East District.

Nine students of the Mpraeso Senior High School in the Kwahu South District of the Eastern Region are said to be in isolation over suspected COVID-19 infection.

This is according to the Kwahu South Director of Education, Ofosu Kwakye, who explained that the students' samples have been taken as they await their test results.

The Deputy Minister of Education, in charge of Basic and Secondary Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, briefing the media stated that the students had been isolated to curb the spread of the virus.

According to him, 648 contacts tracing had been done and the people had been isolated, with a number of them tested by the Ghana Health Service.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said the number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 24,518 with 270 new cases of infections.

"Unfortunately, four more persons have succumbed to the disease, raising the death toll to 139," officials of the Service has said.

It announced that 356 patients had recovered or been discharged, bringing the total recoveries or discharged to 20,187.

The country's active caseload now stands at 4,192 and they are being managed in treatment sites, isolation centers across the country, and with some under home management.

Below are the SHS that have been infected with COVID-19: