Here are the winners of the 2021 National Essay Competition

The winner got the ultimate $5,000 prize with first runner-up and second runner up bagging $3,000 and $2000 respectively.

In a ceremony in Accra to announce the winners, Mrs. Sylvia Inkoom, the Deputy Managing Director of UBA Ghana congratulated all 10 finalists and encouraged them to utilize the platform given to them to excel in their academic pursuits.

“At UBA we prioritize education, as it is a core aspect of our Corporate Social Investment and we are very committed to the area of education of the African in a bid to further transform the continent. As we celebrate Valentine’s Day today, this is our love gift to these brilliant students for making it this far in the competition” Mrs Inkoom said.

In a speech read on his behalf, the Minister of Education, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum thanked UBA for the consistency in undertaking this project. He expressed his excitement about the huge investment that the Bank is making in the young ones.

“I have been informed that your price package for this year comes to GHS66,500 for the top three winners. I want to commend UBA again for this initiative. With the three new students that would be awarded today, it will bring the total number of beneficiaries to 24”, he said.

Each of the 10 finalists received a UBA branded Laptop and Certificate of Participation as a recognition for the bold step taken to participate in the competition and making it to the final stage.

Out of the ten (10) finalists, seven (7) were females. This has been a significant rise in the number of female participation from the previous year.