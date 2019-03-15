The man, has been identified as Sergeant Ebenezer Asiedu.

Sergeant Ebenezer Asiedu on Thursday, March 14, 2019 physically assaulted the journalists who were on their way for an assignment in Accra.

The victims of the assault have been identified as; Raissa Sambou, Malik Sullemana and Salifu Abdul Rahman.

Sergeant Ebenezer Asiedu of the Accra Regional SWAT Unit reportedly used his unregistered motorcycle to hit the car transporting the Ghanaian Times journalists.

The police officer is reported to have ignored the accident and went further to skip traffic.

The journalists confronted him and upon trying to record the ensuing exchanges, the police officers pounced on them and physically assaulted them.