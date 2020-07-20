This has come with mixed feelings as social interactions have been greatly affected. As a youth-oriented brand, we want to give our consumers the platform to reignite their creativity, passion and human connection thus launching the digital competition to reward them with up to GHC 10,000 in prizes and airtime.

The campaign built on Perk Biscuit’s positioning as ‘mood uplifter’ bringing energy to millions of Ghanaians is called #PerkDanceChallenge”. Prospective entrants into the challenge will simply Catch a Perk biscuit, proceed to Dance to that vibrant Perk song, and then Pass on their biscuit in a throw to the next entrant.

#PerkUpYourDay for GHc10,000 – Perk biscuit says

Commenting on the challenge, the Brand Manager of Perk Biscuits Mrs Kabuki Owusu Atakorah said, “In these times of current restrictions and uncertainty we understand that our current consumers have been robbed of their high points in life hence they are facing trying times with the little in the horizon to cheer them. As a youth-oriented brand, we want to offer our consumers ideas to perk up their day at home because that is what the brand stands for”

The competition which runs from now till 10th August will select the 10 best entries judged on their social performance, creativity and talent and reward them with GHc1,000 each as well as rewarding the first 50 entries with 50GH airtime.

The #PerkDanceChallenge is running on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok with all entries expected to use the official hashtags #PerkDanceChallenge and #PerkUpYourDay to qualify their entry.

The below steps outline how one can be a part of the competition.