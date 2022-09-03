RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Here's the full list of unaccredited academic programmes offered at University of Ghana and KNUST

Kojo Emmanuel

The 2021 Auditor-General's report has revealed that 374 academic programmes at the University of Ghana are unaccredited.

UG and KNUST
It said only 14 academic programmes out of the 374 are Diploma programmes whiles 80 programmes are undergraduate courses, post-graduate unaccredited courses are 213, and 67 are Ph.D. programmes.

One of the many highlights is the revelation by the rapport that, some academic programmes offered by the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have not been accredited.

According to the report, "out of the 360 programmes run by the University, only 61 have been accredited, 190 sent to National Accreditation Board (NAB) for accreditation and reaccreditation with 109 yet to be sent to NAB for accreditation."

The report has therefore recommended that the management of the school should stop running programmes that have not been accredited or have their accreditation expired until the right things are done.

The full list of both accredited and unaccredited programmes run by two of the top public universities in the country has been available on the website of the Ghana Tertiary Commission (GTEC).

Here's the full list of unaccredited academic programmes offered at the University of Ghana and KNUST:

