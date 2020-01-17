Many people perish on Ghanaian roads year-in-year-out and efforts by successive governments to reduce or eradicate it entirely have failed.

And in 2019, it wasn't a different story as the toll of deaths on the roads increased exponentially, the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) has said.

Road crashes claimed 2,284 lives in 2019. This marked a significant increase from 2018 where 2,020 died on Ghana’s roads.

The Greater Accra Region had the most road fatalities with 449 followed by the Ashanti Region with 448 deaths and the Eastern Region with 349 deaths.

The Upper West Region featured the least deaths with 49 recorded cases.

The provisional data did not streamline data to cover the newly created regions.

Most of the fatalities came in crashes involving commercial vehicles where 925 fatalities were recorded as well as 7621 injuries.

Crashes involving private cars led the deaths of 627 people and 3,302 injuries.

Pedestrian knockdowns totalled 2,983 with 740 of the incidents resulting in deaths

There were also 4,643 motor or cycle crashes which take into account bicycles, hand carts, tricycles and motorcycles. The crashes saw 723 deaths and 3474 injuries.

In all, there were 13,877 crashes recorded which involved 22789 vehicles.