Here's the reason why British Airways flight BA081 didn’t touchdown in Accra

Evans Annang

The Ghana Airport Company has disclosed that the British Airways flight that took a detour back to London did not do so because of power challenges.

A British Airways Airbus A321.
A British Airways Airbus A321.

According to the Company, it was due to a closure of the airspace in Mali.

In a statement to the media, it said the airline informed all the passengers on board of this development before it took that decision.

“Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), wish to inform the general public that British Airways has reported that its Flight BA 081 outbound flight (London-Accra) was unable to land in Accra on Friday, April 8, 2022, due to the Airspace Restrictions in Bamako, Mali. Consequently, the BA flight had to return to London. British Airways has informed its passengers accordingly,” the statement said.

“British Airways Passenger Handling and Ticketing staff will be available this evening, Saturday, April 9, 2022, to offer assistance to affected passengers and also direct those who have been rebooked onto their carriers,” the statement added.

READ THE STATEMENT BELOW

Ghana Airport Company statment
Ghana Airport Company statment Pulse Ghana

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

