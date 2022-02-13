Here’s what Ghana card as e-passport means for international travel

This has drawn a wide range of commentary on the validity of the Ghana Card in international travels.

ICAO, however, in a statement clarified that though the Ghana Card has been certified, it is the discretion of the countries to decide on its use.

Here are some of the benefits of the Ghana Card as e-passport

Ghanaians can now travel back to the country from any airport in the world using the Ghana Card.

Pulse Ghana

The import of the CSCA certificate into the PKD means that it is made conveniently available to State authorities worldwide, allowing them to electronically verify the electronic documents issued by Ghana

Receiving States possessing the public key certificate can be confident in the authenticity of the documents as well as the integrity of the data stored on these documents based

The international community will be better able to trust Ghana’s electronic documents and can offer more facilitated travel.

Ghanaian citizens benefit from more convenient travel processes.