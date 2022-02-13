With this certification, the Ghana Card has been included in the ICAO Public Key Directory (PKD).
Here’s what Ghana card as e-passport means for international travel
At its key ceremony on February 9 in Montreal, Canada; the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) certified the Ghana Card as an e-passport.
This has drawn a wide range of commentary on the validity of the Ghana Card in international travels.
ICAO, however, in a statement clarified that though the Ghana Card has been certified, it is the discretion of the countries to decide on its use.
Here are some of the benefits of the Ghana Card as e-passport
Ghanaians can now travel back to the country from any airport in the world using the Ghana Card.
The import of the CSCA certificate into the PKD means that it is made conveniently available to State authorities worldwide, allowing them to electronically verify the electronic documents issued by Ghana
Receiving States possessing the public key certificate can be confident in the authenticity of the documents as well as the integrity of the data stored on these documents based
The international community will be better able to trust Ghana’s electronic documents and can offer more facilitated travel.
Ghanaian citizens benefit from more convenient travel processes.
Ghanaian authorities can be confident in the increased robustness of their documents to fraud.
