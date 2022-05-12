RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Here’s why Ghanaians are talking about Marwako on social media

Popular restaurant Marwako has been trending on social media for the past two days.

Unfortunately, this seeming ‘popularity’ has nothing to do with how amazing their food is. Rather, people are reeling on social media for the alleged food poisoning some of their customers got from patronizing them during the week.

In a tweet written by @deezydothis, he said he got the worst food poisoning ever from Marwako. He also disclosed that most patients at a hospital he went have the same issue from Marwako.

