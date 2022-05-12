Unfortunately, this seeming ‘popularity’ has nothing to do with how amazing their food is. Rather, people are reeling on social media for the alleged food poisoning some of their customers got from patronizing them during the week.
Here’s why Ghanaians are talking about Mawarko on social media
Popular restaurant Marwako has been trending on social media for the past two days.
In a tweet written by @deezydothis, he said he got the worst food poisoning ever from Marwako. He also disclosed that most patients at a hospital he went have the same issue from Marwako.
