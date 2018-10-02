Pulse.com.gh logo
Here's why La Palm staff protested against CEO


Here's why La Palm staff protested against CEO

The workers, are among other things, protesting her refusal to implement new salary levels.

  • Published:
play

The Staff of La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra demonstrated against the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Abena Pokua Boatey Amoah.

According to the aggrieved workers, the CEO has subjected them to unfair labour practices.

They expressed their anger by blocking the entrance to the hotel amidst shouting.

The workers held placards with inscriptions such as: "Respect workers' rights Madam CEO/MD/GM, A highly competent and professional person must run hotels and not you Madam MD," among others.

The workers, are among other things, protesting her refusal to implement new salary levels.

In a letter endorsed by all staff of the hotel addressed to the Director-General of SSNIT (which owns the hotel stakes), they said their boss is arrogant, authoritarian and incompetent, revealing that anytime they complain about her misconduct, she transfers the staff to other hotels or vary the terms of their employment from permanent to casual as punishment.

play

 

She was reported to have told the workers and some management personnel on many occasions that her contributions to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) largely informed the President’s decision to reward her by appointing her as the Managing Director of La Palm Royal Hotel, "so I can run the hotel as I please."

play

 

Several attempts by the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union ICU of TUC to meet her based on serious complaints against her proved futile.

Below is the letter written to the CEO of La Palm:

play
play

 

