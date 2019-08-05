In his resignation letter, Manasseh was silent on the reasons for his sudden resignation.

Accra-based Joy FM had come under pressure from government after Manasseh published a documentary which captured some youth undertaking military drills at the Christianborg Castle, Osu.

The documentary was part of the station's effort to root out vigilantism in the Ghanaian politics.

One thing is certain about Manasseh's resignation from Joy FM: which is he resigned because of the fall out from "Militia in the heart of the nation" documentary.

Government increased pressure on Joy FM by boycotting its programmes. Government officials were barred from speaking to the station until it became clear that Manasseh will resign from the station.

Now details about why he resigned has emerged kind courtesy the former Chief Executive Officer of the Volta River Authority under the John Kufuor administration, Charles Wereko Brobbey.

According to Wereko Brobbey, who has been very vocal about the seeming repression of the media in Ghana by the government, Manasseh resigned because he was hounded and his immediate family threatened.

"He has been hounded, threatened and for fear of his life and that of his immediate family he says he cant even concentrate on the job," the founder of the first radio station in Ghana said.

Manasseh in his resignation statement said he will be working as a freelance investigative journalist and dedicate more time to the writing of books.