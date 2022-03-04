RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Heritage month: Focus on Adinkra symbols

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The month of March dubbed 'Heritage month' has been dedicated to Ghanaians to return to their roots to acknowledge the indigenous ways of doing things.

Adinkra symbols
Adinkra symbols

A key element of the Heritage month is a 'marathon safari journey' through major heritage sites across the country and the paying of homage to traditional leaders along the route, participating in local entertainment, enjoying customary food, and networking.

Recommended articles

As Ghana celebrates the cultural heritage as the legacy of physical artefacts and intangible attributes of society, Pulse.com.gh focuses on the Adinkra symbols which is one of the ancient philosophical marvels of creation by the indigenous Ghanaians.

Adinkra cultural symbols of Ghanaians have rich philosophies that can be tailored to promote and sensitize the general public on the relevance of environmental sustainability.

The symbols embody non-verbal communicative and aesthetic values, as well as the way of life of the people who designed them.

The symbols are usually printed on cotton fabric to produce Adinkra cloths, which may be worn on such celebrative occasions as child naming, community durbars, and funerary rituals.

Here are some of the symbols and their meaning:

It means except God. A symbol expressing the omnipotence of God. Probably the most popular Adinkra symbol.

Gye Nyame
Gye Nyame Pulse Ghana

Sanfofa means go back and get it. A symbol of the wisdom of learning from the past to build for the future. From the Akan proverb, "Se wo were fi na wosan kofa a yenkyiri," meaning, "It is not taboo to go back for what you forgot.

Sankofa symbol
Sankofa symbol Pulse Ghana

It is the king of the Adinkra symbols. A symbol for authority, leadership, and charisma.

It is also a symbol for qualities associated with kings. Adinkrahene is reportedly the inspiration for the design of the other symbols.

Adinkrahene
Adinkrahene Pulse Ghana

Nkyinkyim means Twisting. A symbol representing the tortuous nature of life's journey.

Nkyinkyim
Nkyinkyim Pulse Ghana

A symbol of faithfulness, alertness, and dutifulness. Designed to commemorate the faithfulness of one Agyin who was a dutiful servant and gong-beater of the Asantehene.

Agyindawuru
Agyindawuru Pulse Ghana

Akoma in English means heart. A symbol of love, goodwill, patience, faithfulness, fondness, endurance, and consistency.

Akoma
Akoma Pulse Ghana

This is the symbol of a crocodile. It is a symbol of adaptability and cleverness.

Denkyem symbol
Denkyem symbol Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

2021 BECE results released; Results of 46 candidates cancelled

2021 BECE results released by WAEC

We underestimated Ghanaians opposition to the e-levy - Kyei Mensah-Bonsu admits

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensa-Bonsu

Ghanaian students escape unhurt after attack by Russians on train carrying them

Stranded Ghanaians in Ukraine

First batch of stranded Ghanaian students evacuated from Ukraine

Stranded Ghanaians in Ukraine