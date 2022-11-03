According to Samuel Bryan Buabeng his boss’s predecessor, John Dramani Mahama did not resign when Ghanaians, in his view, suffered more severe hardship during his regime, so it is unfair to ask Akufo-Addo to resign.
He's not moving an inch - Presidential staffer tells those asking Akufo-Addo to resign
If you are among the people calling for President Akufo-Addo’s resignation due to the prevailing severe economic hardship, then, revise your stance because his presidential staffer says he “is not moving an inch”.
Writing on his Twitter page on Tuesday, November 1, Buabeng entreated the many Ghanaians asking the president to resign to stop wasting their energies.
"Nana Akufo-Addo is NOT moving an inch! John Dramani Mahama did not resign from office when life became unbearable for Ghanaians, so much so, that Hajia Zenabu, a practising Muslim resorted to pig farming to save her family," he wrote.
Many notable Ghanaians of diverse backgrounds, including some members of the incumbent New Patriotic Party, have been advocating that President Akufo-Addo resign because the government he heads has mismanaged the country’s economy, leaving it in the sorry state it is in currently.
Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu and #FixTheCountry Movement convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor are among the many notable Ghanaians who want the president to step down, with an expected mammoth demonstration being organized this Saturday, November 5 to press home that demand.
"He has overstayed his welcome, so we are begging Mr. president, he should just resign. There’s a place for resignation. The constitution itself says so, that he can resign. He can.
"Once as a people we tell him that respectfully we think that he should resign…article 66 makes provision for his resignation so he resigns and let’s not forget, Lieutenant General Joseph Ankrah, he resigned over allegations concerning about GH₵6,000 at the time.
“The constitution makes it clear so it’s not as if by all means we should run the course of 4 years. No. Once you have seen that this problem is beyond you, you are not able to get your head around it you just resign because it’s the same story for 6 years,” Kpebu told JoyNews' 'The Probe' on October 30.
Ghana’s economy is now in what analysts refer to as a crisis situation, with the costs of everything including fuel, goods and services, foodstuff, and transport fares, among other things skyrocketing almost daily and making life very unbearable for Ghanaians.
The country is unable to service its internal and external debts, and the government is banking its hopes on an ongoing conversation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a three-billion dollar bailout to salvage the situation.
