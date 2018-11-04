Pulse.com.gh logo
High Court judge warns bribe givers to stay away from her

The Koforidua-based judge delivered the warning in a notice posted outside her court.

A High Court judge, Justice Gifty Dekyem, has warned bribe and gift givers to stay away from her.

The Koforidua-based judge delivered the warning in a notice posted outside her court.

The notice contained two points stating clearly her abhorrence to underhand dealings to get justice.

"I do not accept bribes and gifts, do not give them out," she said.

"You don't have to 'see me' to get justice.  Do not approach directly or indirectly in that regard."

About 37 judges were cited for corruption in 2014 in an investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw.

The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) has for consecutive years cited the judiciary as one of the most corrupt institutions in Ghana.

Release sacked SSNIT IT Manager's passport - Court orders EOCO
Teacher 'cripples' pupil for making noise in class
10 banks in danger of not meeting BoG’s GH¢400m minimum capital
Menzgold is not a financial institution, but we’re here to stay – Nana Appiah Mensah
