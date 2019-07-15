This was decision was announced by the court after an application from the office of the Attorney General and the Minister of Justice to rescind the earlier bail granted to Afoko in March.

State prosecutor Marina Appiah Opare prayed the court to rescind the application pending the trial.

She said given the circumstances of the charges and punishment should Afoko be found guilty, it is likely he will not appear for the trial.

Stephen Sowah Charway who represented the accused person opposed the application saying the court that granted the bail in the first place had considered all factors before granting the bail.

He added that murder is a bailable offence and the issue of Afoko being flight risk should not be raised at all.

An Accra High Court presided over by Justice George Buadi in March this year after listening to the arguments granted Afoko bail in the sum of GH¢500,000.00 with two sureties, one to be justified.

The court further ordered the accused person to report himself once every two weeks to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at the Police Headquarters in Accra.

This was after the AG had entered Nolle Prosequi to discontinue his trial following the arrest of another suspect in the matter, Asabke Alangdi.

Gregory Afoko was arrested in May 2015 on for allegedly pouring acid on the Upper East Regional Chairman of the NPP, Adams Mahama, leading to his untimely death.

He is alleged to have conspired with Asabke Alangdi who was recently arrested from his hideout in the Ivory Coast, to commit the heinous crime.