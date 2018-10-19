Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

The Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) has warned that pedestrians found to be crossing the Accra-Tema Motorway will be arrested.

The Authority said it has noted that many pedestrians have made it a habit to indiscriminately cross the busy road.

Such acts, the Authority said, have led to the increasing number of accidents on the stretch.

The GHA, therefore, cautioned that persons found to be crossing the Accra-Tema Motorway will be arrested and prosecuted.

According to the Authority’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Diana Seade, they are currently collaborating with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service to tackle this worrying trend.

“We have always had this collaboration with them, it has been MTTD and us for a long time now, making sure that the right things are done on our road. We want the people to know that we are out to get them for the wrong thing they have been doing,” she told Accra-based Citi FM.

This comes following a high number of road accidents recorded on the Accra-Tema Motorway and other busy roads in the past.

The first AMA Road Safety Report, analyzing data from 2011 to 2015, disclosed that the N1 highway alone recorded 60% of road crashes on major national highways in Accra.

The report noted that 90% of road fatalities in the observation period were pedestrians, motorcycle riders and cyclists—the most vulnerable road users.

Out of the above estimation, the report indicated that pedestrians constituted about 70% of all fatalities.