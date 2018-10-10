Pulse.com.gh logo
Hiring Singaporean to redevelop Accra is illegal - Minority


Hiring Singaporean to redevelop Accra is illegal - Minority

This week, Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo announced that plans are far advanced to engage a Singaporean architect and planner, Dr. Liu Thai-Ker, to help redevelop Accra as part of government’s agenda to transform Accra into a modern city.

Kwame Agbodza play

Kwame Agbodza

The Minority in Parliament have described the decision by government to hire a Singaporean architect to redevelop Accra as illegal.

The minority, led by its spokesperson on Road and Transport, Kwame Agbodza said the move by government also counts as an insult to Ghanaian engineers.

According to the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo, the remodeling of Accra has become necessary as a result of the changes in population, economic activities and the impact of globalisation.

To this end, the government is engaging the services of Dr. Liu Thai-Ker to oversee the remodeling and redevelopment of Accra, Mr. Maafo indicated.

Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Kwame Agbodza play

Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Kwame Agbodza

Kwame Agbodza questioned under which procurement act was Dr Liu Thai-Ker hired, saying Mr Osafo Maafo “acted contrary to the laws of the country.”

 

He, therefore, called on the Ghana Institute of Planners, members of the Ghana Institute of Engineers, and the Ghana Institute of Architects to kick against the decision since government is acting in an illegal way.

He added: "The Senior Minister is engaging in an illegality and must be stopped… It is not right. This is not political,”

