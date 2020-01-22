According to him, in its quest to ensure that every child that qualifies for secondary education gets access to education, the government is still running the free senior high school system and no child should be discouraged from taking advantage of the programme.

HEPSS gets new dormitory

Addressing the staff and students of the school, the MCE narrated the infrastructural situation of the school as at 2006 when former President John Agyekum Kufuor built modern schools in the country which saw HEPSS to benefit from the 12 projects including the Administration block, the computer laboratory, and the Visual Arts department.

He said the facilities have come to reduce the burden associated with inadequate dormitories and meeting places in the school to handle the large numbers of students.

He advised the staff and students to use the facilities to better a lot of the students who will become future leaders of the country.