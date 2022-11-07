Hold on with the construction of offices for 275 MPs until hardship is over — Mahama

He believes such projects must have a tangible and measurable impact on job creation and national development.

In the 2022 budget statement and economic policy presented by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, the construction of constituency offices for the 275 MPs is expected to start in 2022 in phases.

The construction of the constituency offices is worth over GH¢178 million for all 275 Parliamentarians.

In March 2021, the government promised to provide GH¢45.5 million to build constituency offices for 70 MPs.

The amount, which is part of the 2021 budget, caters to the first stage of the construction project, which would provide constituency offices for all 275 MPs by 2024.

A report of the Special Budget Committee of Parliament, presented to the plenary on Tuesday, said the Parliamentary Service intended "to construct 70 of such offices annually so that by the end of 2024, all 275 Constituencies will be provided."

The constituency offices are expected to facilitate the work of MPs by creating a non-partisan and neutral office for all constituents to interact with their representatives.

The Committee, however, urged the management of the Parliamentary Service to ensure that the funds allocated for the project were ring-fenced and applied strictly for the purpose for which they were allocated.

The economy has suffered significantly since early 2022, plunging the country into a full-blown economic recession.