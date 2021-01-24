The former president who passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, is scheduled to be buried on Wednesday, January 27.

Leading to that, a 4-day event has been scheduled at 3 separate locations. There will be a mass today at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, after which a vigil will be held at the Airforce Officers Mess.

From Monday, January 25 to Tuesday, January 26, his body will be laid in state at the Accra International Conference Centre where state officials, foreign dignitaries, and the general public will be given the opportunity to pay their last respects.

However, Mr. Hosi who happens to be the Managing Trustee of the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund has raised an alarm, saying if care is not taken, the funeral will end up worsening Ghana’s Covid-19 situation.

READ ALSO: Don’t mind Mahama; go ahead with the hearing - Akufo-Addo urges Supreme Court

“Amidst all that’s obvious about our Covid-19 situation, I humbly plead that the State revises the structure of President Rawlings’ Funeral. It is undoubtedly heading for a super spreader Covid-19 event.

“We can have this four-day session virtual as a TV production with physical attendance highly restricted to not more than 100 or 25 attendees,” Mr. Hosi’s Facebook post read. “A befitting funeral is not necessarily a big super spreading Covid-19 event!”

He, therefore, entreated President Nana Akufo-Addo to use this “as an opportunity to set the example you need Ghanaians to follow”, warning that “Rawlings will be pleased that people get infected or lose their lives to Covid-19 courtesy of his funeral”.

As of January 19, Ghana’s Covid-19 cases stood at 2,799 with 361 deaths in contrast with 991 active cases barely a month ago in December 2020.