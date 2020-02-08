The incident is said to have occurred at the resident of the musician located at Weija Oblogo-Manchester in Accra.

According to Zionfelix, the three robbers stole perfumes and other three big luggage sent from Paris, France.

The gospel musician, according to the report, said the items worth about Ghc 30,000 was sent to her storeroom around 5:30 PM but unfortunately the thieves went away with all the items in the wee hours of Thursday, February 6, 2020.

No one was hurt in the robbery attack, the report further noted.