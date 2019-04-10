He said a taskforce has been inaugurated to monitor the observation of the ban as well.

Nii Dodoo announced that any religious body or corporate organisation that flouts the ban will be sanctioned.

“Any institution that will flout the rules and regulations governing this year’s festival would be dealt with. The General Christian Community and traditional authorities must show respect for one another and restrain their followers from making derogatory statements about the beliefs and practices of another's religion,’ he said.

The ban on drumming and noise making is a very important feature in the activities leading to the celebration of the Homowo Festival by the Ga people.

The one month ban forms part of the customs which precedes the annual Homowo festival of the chiefs and people of Ga Traditional Area.

The period is used to fast and pray for peace, progress and the welfare of the Ga-Dangme people in particular and the country as a whole.

This year’s ban will commence from May 13 and end on June 13, 2019, with the Odadao custom to signify the lifting of the ban.