The man popularly known as Honourable Aponkye suffered a disastrous loss during Tuesday's assembly elections.

He hinted that he was heading to court after losing in his bid to become Assembly Member for the Adukrom Nima Electoral Area in the Ashanti region.

However, it appears the popular politician could just find refuge in music after dropping a series of lines.

In a viral video, Hon Aponkye is seen dropping some rap lines just days after losing the assembly elections.

It will be recalled that he also gave a freestyle during an interview with Nana Aba Anamoah on GHOne TV.

Watch the video of Hon Aponkye’s latest rap freestyle below: