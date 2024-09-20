Hon. Zino Ogazi becomes West Africa Special Envoy in Youth Network for UNSCR 2250

It provides a framework for developing policies and programs by member states, the UN, and civil society.

Adopted in December 2015, this global policy framework explores the impact of conflict on young people and outlines strategies to involve them in building peaceful communities.

The resolution focuses on five key pillars: Participation, Protection, Prevention, Partnership, Disengagement, and Reintegration, reshaping the narrative around youth and peace by promoting their active role in fostering peace and security.

Amb. Hon. Zino’s new role as the West Africa Special Envoy for IYNUNSCR 2250 is a significant milestone in her commitment to peacebuilding efforts.

Though absent at the ceremony, she was honored with a certificate, a letter of appointment, and symbolic items representing her new position.

Her commitment to advancing the agenda of the International Youth Network for UNSCR 2250 has not gone unnoticed.

She was recognised as an Honourable Volunteer by the Peace Institute for Peace and Human Rights and IYNUNSCR 2250 for her exceptional service and dedication.

In an interview with Pulse Ghana, she expressed her gratitude for the promotion and pledged to fulfill her duties diligently.

She said: "I am honoured and excited to take on the role of West Africa Ambassador for the International Youth Network for United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250 (IYNUNSCR 2250)! I am fully committed to giving my best effort to advance our organisation's goals. I look forward to the opportunities ahead to make a real difference and contribute to our collective success."

"The path forward beckons, and I pledge to make a significant impact through hard work and unwavering dedication to serving humanity. Let’s embark on this journey together towards a brighter future!"

She continued, encouraging others to engage with the organisation adding that "As a young person actively involved, I encourage everyone to join forces with the International Youth Network and UNSCR 2250 to empower our future leaders. The passion and vision of young people globally light the way to a brighter tomorrow. Let's recognise and celebrate the vital role of youth in shaping a peaceful, fair, and inclusive society."

"To my peers: never underestimate your leadership potential or settle for less. Your voice is crucial. Actively participate, engage in community activities, and make your opinions known. Your perspective brings fresh insights and solutions to contemporary challenges. Your voice is powerful—we are the Change-Makers, wielding the power of youth! Advocate for peace and dialogue over violence. Use your influence to build connections and promote understanding."

"Stand for equality, justice, and inclusivity. Ensure everyone has a voice and a seat at the table. Drive sustainable progress to tackle global issues like climate change and inequality. As the great Kofi Annan once said, 'You are never too young to lead, and you should never doubt your capacity to triumph where others have not.' This quote inspires me daily, and I hope it resonates with you too," she concluded.

Amb. Hon. Zino’s remarkable journey is truly inspirational, showcasing the power of determination and resilience.

Her multifaceted roles—as a diplomat, chairperson of the prestigious Global SDTA Awards, founder of the International Talent School Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy, creative director of Supreme Dynamic Agency, model, and president of the Models Union of Ghana—reflect her unwavering commitment to excellence.

Her story serves as a beacon of hope for young African girls, illustrating that with dedication and perseverance, any dream is attainable.