Consultant to the project says the Manhyia place was involved "in every stage until its completion."

The consultant noted that Manhyia approved the award of the contract to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) sculpture department.

“From the beginning of the project we got a green light from Manhyia before we awarded the contract to the KNUST sculpture department. Manhyia was involved in every stage until its completion. Let me tell you we couldn’t have unveiled the statue if Manhyia is dissatisfied with the work,’’ he explained in an interview with Kumasi-based Abusua FM.

He added: “ Otumfuo’s stutue may look misrepresented to you depending on where you are picturing it from, if you stand close to it you might think it is not him but, if you stand afar you will realise that is Otumfuo’’.

Some residents of Kumasi reacted furiously to the newly unveiled statue of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei II.

They say the sculptor did a poor job as the statue bore no resemblance to the Asante monarch.

The statue was unveiled on Wednesday May 1, 2019, by president Nana Akufo-Addo when he commissioned the second phase of the Kejetia Market in Kumasi.

The statue is positioned inside the multi-million dollar Kejetia Market.

The residents, who expressed their disapprove of the statue, also complained about the spelling of some words beneath the statue, pointing to the spelling of “enstoolment” as “enstolement."

The error ridden plaque has now been corrected to read: “Plaque was unveiled by Nana Akufo-Addo President of the republic on 2nd May, 2019 to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of the enstoolment of the Asantehene, Otumfio Osei II”.