Househelp involved in killing his boss to serve 20 years jail term

John Alister was found guilty of two counts of stealing, as he had stolen his employer's Infinix Note 8 mobile phone, and withdrew a significant amount of money from her account using a mobile app.

The complainant reported the theft to the police, leading to John Alister's arrest and subsequent charges.

His plea was rejected by the court, and he will serve a concurrent jail sentence.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the theft charges, John Alister is also facing a separate case related to the alleged murder of his employer, Princess Afia Ahenkan, which is scheduled for a hearing in the Asokore Mampong District Court on October 17, 2023.