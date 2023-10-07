John Allister was in the news months ago for allegedly stabbing to death his employer, six days after he got employed by 35-year-old Stella Osei, also known as Princess Afua Ahenkan.
Househelp involved in killing his boss to serve 20 years jail term
The Asokwa Circuit Court has sentenced house help, John Alister, who was involved in the murder of his boss, to serve a 20-year jail term for stealing.
Recommended articles
John Alister was found guilty of two counts of stealing, as he had stolen his employer's Infinix Note 8 mobile phone, and withdrew a significant amount of money from her account using a mobile app.
The complainant reported the theft to the police, leading to John Alister's arrest and subsequent charges.
His plea was rejected by the court, and he will serve a concurrent jail sentence.
In addition to the theft charges, John Alister is also facing a separate case related to the alleged murder of his employer, Princess Afia Ahenkan, which is scheduled for a hearing in the Asokore Mampong District Court on October 17, 2023.
The murder is suspected to have occurred between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on September 11, 2023, after which the suspect locked the victim's body in a garage and fled with her vehicle and belongings.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh