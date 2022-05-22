How Adwoa Safo celebrated son after delivering speech in the US [Watch]

Amongst other things, Kelvin encouraged his colleagues to use their past experiences to make informed decisions for the future

"The past can not be undone, but because we lack understanding of what makes the past a lesson, we leave in constant fear. Every cloud has a silver lining, just because you lacked an understanding of the past does not mean you can not make better decisions today.

"Trying to denounce or disregard things that took place in the past takes too much time and attention from the importance of living in the present. Life’s greatest lessons are learnt in pain, focus on having the present because everything that has a beginning also has ending," parts of Kelvin's speech read.

The proud mother who was intrigued by the content and delivery of Kelvin's speech took to social media to share videos.

MP Adwoa Safo expressed pride in her son with the hashtag #ProudMum.

"Kelvin Ohene Safo-Agyepong delivers a speech before the Student Council of his school. #ProudMum," her caption read.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the North Tongu Member of Parliament, on the other hand, has mocked the lawmaker for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo who has absented herself from the country, and Parliament.

He revealed that Adwoa Safo is "no longer interested in her Gender Ministry portfolio, neither does she seem committed to her parliamentary duties."

According to him, Ghana has become a tourist destination that she [Adwoa Safo] visits sparingly.