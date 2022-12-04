RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

How Did You Fund Your Trip To Qatar - Dr. Otchere Ankrah Asks NPP MPs

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Some NPP Members of Parliament have been criticized for not partaking in the 2023 debate in Parliament laid before the august house by finance minister Ken Ofori Atta.

Dr Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah

Reports revealed that only 21 NPP MPs were present in Parliament as of the reading of the 2023 budget

Some members of the NPP were in Qatar to watch the FiFa world cup showpiece, at the expense of the country's serious matters, which many have described as disrespectful.

some social posts saw photos of the Communications minister, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, and others having an experience in Qatar leaving home their duties.

Dr. Benjamin Otchere Ankrah, governance Lecturer at the Central University, speaking on Peace FM's morning show, chastising them for 'neglecting' their duties, said if going to Qatar was more important to them (MPs), they might as well stay there and don't return.

"Those in Qatar are a lot...some are taking selfies here and there. If taking part in the debate is not important to you, when the World Cup ends, stay there and don't come back to Ghana. Be an MP in Qatar. By the way, how did they fund their trip to Qatar"

Meanwhile, he wants to know who sponsored the MPs' trip to Qatar.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

