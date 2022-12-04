How Did You Fund Your Trip To Qatar - Dr. Otchere Ankrah Asks NPP MPs

Some members of the NPP were in Qatar to watch the FiFa world cup showpiece, at the expense of the country's serious matters, which many have described as disrespectful.

some social posts saw photos of the Communications minister, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, and others having an experience in Qatar leaving home their duties.

Dr. Benjamin Otchere Ankrah, governance Lecturer at the Central University, speaking on Peace FM's morning show, chastising them for 'neglecting' their duties, said if going to Qatar was more important to them (MPs), they might as well stay there and don't return.

"Those in Qatar are a lot...some are taking selfies here and there. If taking part in the debate is not important to you, when the World Cup ends, stay there and don't come back to Ghana. Be an MP in Qatar. By the way, how did they fund their trip to Qatar"