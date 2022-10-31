How Ghanaians reacted to Akufo-Addo's address on economic challenges

It was advertised that he was going to address the nation on Sunday, October 30, 2022, after he and his cabinet ministers as well as the incumbent members of parliament had a three-day retreat to deliberate on the problems and fashion out solutions.

Expectations were high, with people glued to their television sets to hear what solutions the president had to remedy their sufferings.

Among other things, he blamed speculation, and the activities of black-market traders for the incessant depreciation of the Ghana cedi against the dollar and other major trading currencies, a development whose domino effect caused the increase in prices of goods and services.

He also cited low tax payment and excessive profiteering by traders among many other factors that exacerbated the hardship that prevails in the country.

As to how his government intends to bring the situation under control for Ghanaians to have relief, the president said that the appropriate agencies would crack down on the activities of black-market forex traders and illegal activities by forex bureaus.

However, after the address, many Ghanaians say they did not hear anything meaningful. Some analysts, too, say the address was not worth the while, adding it was a rehash of the president’s usual political aggrandizement.