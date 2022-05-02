How residents of Kaase rush for free diesel from overturned tanker [Watch]

“The main road had been blocked and the only alternative was this rough road and he didn’t get it right so the thing got down,” ADO II Ebenezer Graham explained the cause of the accident.

It took the effort of the Police and Fire Service personnel to control the number of people trooping to the area to siphon fuel to their homes.

Meanwhile, residents have siphoned the diesel as they stored several drums of diesel in their homes before the Police and Fire Service personnel could get to the scene.

Netizens who have reacted to the video are outraged, particularly because a similar incident which claimed the lives of many, destroyed not only properties but a whole community, and rendered many homeless, happened barely four months ago at Appiatse near Bogoso in the Western Region.

It will be recalled that on January 20, 2022, an explosion that occurred at Appiatse a town near Bogoso, claimed 13 lives leaving 59 others severely injured, including a 15-month-old baby.

The incident which occurred as a result of an accident involving a truck conveying explosives for a mining company, a motorcycle, and a third vehicle close to an electricity transformer, reduced the town of Appaitse to rubble, killing inhabitants and injuring scores.