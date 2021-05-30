How Sefa Kayi, Paul Adom Otchere , Yaw Asante and friends celebrated Chelsea’s win

Some sections of the capital saw hundreds of supporters of the London based club jubilating in the streets.
English club Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League triumph over Manchester City yesterday prompted wild jubilations among its strong fan base in Accra.
Well some popular Ghanaian journalists and businessmen joined in the fanfare.
Host of Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom-Otchere shared a video of himself and other veteran broadcasters like Kwame Sefa-Kayi.
Watch their celebrations below
