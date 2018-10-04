How to apply for the 2020 US Visa lottery

news

The U.S Department of State, yesterday, opened entry for the 2020 visa lottery programme. The US Visa Lottery, at it's popularly known, has over the years allowed millions of immigrants across the world entry into the United States.

The State Department said the application process will end on November 6th, 2018.

However, in order to qualify for the lottery, there are laid down processes one has to follow.

These are the following information you have to provide in order to complete your entry:

1. Name – last/family name, first name, middle name – exactly as it appears on your passport. If you have only one name, it must be entered in the last/family name field.

2. Gender – male or female.

3. Birth date – day, month, year.

4. City where you were born.

5. Country where you were born – Use the name of the country currently used for the place where you were born.

6. Country of eligibility for the DV program – Your country of eligibility will normally be the same as your country of birth.

7. Entrant photograph(s) – Recent photographs (taken within the last six months) of yourself, your spouse, and all your children.

8. Mailing Address – In Care Of Address Line 1 Address Line 2 City/Town District/Country/Province/State Postal Code/Zip Code.

9. Country where you live today.

10. Phone number (optional).

11. Email address – An email address to which you have direct access, and will continue to have direct access, after we notify selectees in May of next year.

12. Highest level of education you have achieved, as of today.

13. Current marital status: (1) Unmarried, (2) married and my spouse is NOT a U.S. citizen or U.S. Lawful Permanent Resident (LPR), (3) married and my spouse IS a U.S. citizen or U.S. LPR, (4) divorced, (5) widowed, or (6) legally separated.

14. Number of children – List the name, date of birth, gender, city/town of birth, and country of birth for all living unmarried children under 21 years of age

Submit your Electronic Diversity Visa Entry Form (E-DV Entry Form or DS-5501), online at dvlottery.state.gov