According to the examination body, a total of 531,707 candidates made up of 269,408 males and 262,299 females sat for the examination in September but the results of 497 candidates have been canceled for engaging in various forms of examination malpractice.

WAEC said the results of 977 candidates have been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into various cases of alleged malpractice.

Prospective Senior High School (SHS) students who wrote the BECE a few months ago can now check their results online or phone at the comfort of their home.

The results can also be checked by dialing the mobile shortcode *944#.

The results can also be checked by logging on to the Council's website - www.waecgh.org and follow the procedure.

Here's a simple way to check your BECE 2019 results:

Log on to https://ghana.waecdirect.org/

Click on the You can buy your Results Checker Card HERE banner

You will have options to pay with:

Fill the Payee's Name and Payee's Email Address (WAEC will send details of the Results Checker Card to your email)

For the MasterCard and Visa Card, select and enter your card details

For Airtel Money, enter your Airtel number to confirm payment

The Results Checker Card details (PIN and SERIAL NUMBER) will be shown on the screen and sent to your email after payment is confirmed.

Go back to www.ghanawaecdirect.org and fill the details on the RESULT CHECKER with your index number, PIN and SERIAL NUMBER.

Click 'Submit' and done, your results pop up on your screen.

*The procedure can be followed on a mobile browser or desktop browser.