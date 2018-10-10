Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

How to find the right property to buy


Home Owner How to find the right property to buy

Fund the right property and become a happy homeowner with these 5 tips.

  • Published:
How to find the right property to buy play

How to find the right property to buy

A lot of people are not fortunate to have a plan to help them find the right property. This is important because without a plan you may be walking into a risky venture that could swallow up all your money.

Fund the right property and become a happy homeowner with these 5 tips.

Know what you want

The first step to finding the right property is to know precisely what fits your needs. If you are fresh from college, then a small unit would be ideal for you. Unless you are looking to start a family soon which would require you getting a house. Once you have a fair idea of what you are looking for, you are guaranteed to get the best deals.

Do not limit yourself to the present

Buying a house and maintaining one isn’t done in a day. And of course, if you hope to live in one this could take several years. Finding the right property requires that you look beyond and into the future. Find out what plans are in the pipeline for that area if there are going to be any major developmental projects like schools, malls, office buildings etc. Make enquiries from the local council and be sure the property you are about to acquire is safe and genuine.

Have a look at foreclosed properties

play
 

There’s no joy when someone loses their house because they couldn’t afford their mortgage. But you might as well take advantage of the situation to find the right property. Once the bank closes on the deed, they are eager to rid themselves of the property since they are not in the business of managing properties.  Thus they are quick to offer discounts on such properties.  Especially if the foreclosure took several years and the property is in need of repairs. Foreclosed properties can be some of the deals you will find.

Aim for low maintenance properties

A foreclosed property may seem like a great deal before you find out the ton of maintenance it requires. Always be on the lookout for low maintenance unless you are ready to be a renovations whiz. The right property is usually the one which you can rent out or moved into immediately. It isn’t right if you have to deplete your funds to maintain.

Widen your options

To find the right property you need to have a lot of options available. Don’t limit yourself to a few property deals otherwise how would you know if you really got the best deal. Increase your search and narrow it down as you keep moving towards a purchase. Keep at it until you find the One.

Trying to get a job to save money for that property? Look no further than Jobberman Ghana.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Forensic Audit: Grant us full prosecutorial powers - EOCO to Attorney General Forensic Audit Grant us full prosecutorial powers - EOCO to Attorney General
Modernisation: Hiring Singaporean to redevelop Accra is illegal - Minority Modernisation Hiring Singaporean to redevelop Accra is illegal - Minority
Scoundrel: Rogue trader Kweku Adoboli released on bail Scoundrel Rogue trader Kweku Adoboli released on bail
Vigilantism: NPP condemns Delta Force; calls on Police to arrest them Vigilantism NPP condemns Delta Force; calls on Police to arrest them
Aviation Industry: Wa Airstrip wasting away after one year of completion Aviation Industry Wa Airstrip wasting away after one year of completion
'Sankofa': Mahama mobbed by nurses at Jirapa 'Sankofa' Mahama mobbed by nurses at Jirapa

Recommended Videos

Local News: Prince David Osei praises John Mahama for KIA Terminal 3 Local News Prince David Osei praises John Mahama for KIA Terminal 3
Prophet Badu Kobi Kobi: Akufo-Addo is being led spiritually by a dog – Prophet Prophet Badu Kobi Kobi Akufo-Addo is being led spiritually by a dog – Prophet
Unemployment: Gov't to employ 145,000 jobless graduates - Minister Unemployment Gov't to employ 145,000 jobless graduates - Minister



Top Articles

1 Crime The 2 most wanted Ghanaians on Interpol listbullet
2 'Sankofa' Mahama mobbed by nurses at Jirapabullet
3 Good Old Days Here are photos of Nana Addo as a sportsman at Lancing...bullet
4 Remodelling Accra Gov’t engages Singaporean master-planner to...bullet
5 Unemployment Gov't to employ 145,000 jobless graduates - Ministerbullet
6 Photo of the Week Ghana police vs Melania Trump's securitybullet
7 Negligence Police accused to helping illegal miners to...bullet
8 Last Journey Freemasons attend Justice V.C.R.A.C Crabbe's...bullet
9 Legal Suit Valerie Sawyerr runs to court over 'stinking'...bullet
10 Aviation Industry Wa Airstrip wasting away after one...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 Unemployment Gov't to employ 145,000 jobless graduates - Ministerbullet
3 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give...bullet
4 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
5 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
6 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
7 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
8 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
9 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
10 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet

Local

Fatal Crash 1,710 people killed in road accidents from January to September
Juxtaposition I was always truthful to Ghanaians, unlike ‘liar’ Akufo-Addo – Mahama
Cathedral Project National Cathedral is a ‘priority among priorities’ – Akufo-Addo
Warning! Leave your wives' breast milk for the kids - GHS boss to men who play
X
Advertisement