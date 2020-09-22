While many still do not know how to start a YouTube channel, the truth is that you need it now more than ever.

For starters, putting your content on YouTube can generate lots of money, depending on the number of views you can get.

Whatever you are into may be a hobby or a side gig, but it doesn’t hurt if you learn how to start a YouTube Channel and post them there.

How to start a YouTube channel

Your content may just end up going viral and you may as well in turn end up making some extra cash off it.

So if you are interested in learning how to start a YouTube channel, below are the simple steps to do it:

Create a Google Account Sign in to YouTube with your Google Account Click on your profile image (some options will pop up) Click on “Your Channel” and key in your details Tap on “Create Channel” at the far bottom right Your YouTube Channel is good to go

Now you know how easy it is to start a YouTube Channel. Make it happen for yourself!